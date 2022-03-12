A Pembrokeshire driver has lost his licence and must pay £423 after driving 72mph in a 50 zone.
James Phillips, of Hywel Way, Pembroke, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, March 7.
The court heard that he had driven his Volkswagen Touareg V6 R-Line Tdi at 72mph on the A487 Templeton to Begelly road at 4.57pm on August 7 last year. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 50mph.
Phillips, 32, entered a guilty plea when he appeared before the court last Monday. Magistrates had previously found the case proved under the single justice procedure n December 21 last year.
Phillips was fined £333 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
He must pay the total of £423 in instalments of £100 per month starting on April 4.
Magistrates also disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. They said that the disqualification was ‘obligatory due to repeat offending’.
His driving record was also endorsed with six penalty points
