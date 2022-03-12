More than £1.2 million in funding is still available to community and voluntary organisations in Pembrokeshire affected by the pandemic.

The National Emergencies Trust’s Local Action Fund, has been set up in conjunction with with Crowdfunder to open up new avenues of income for local groups making a real difference to the people in their communities.

The trust has been matching donations, pound for pound, up to a total of £10,000 per charity.

The fund focuses on projects taking positive action for people in their communities affected by the pandemic.

Eligible charities and groups can use the funding in any way that enables their efforts, from covering core costs to launching new local services.

The Coronavirus Appeal has raised more than £98m since it launched in March 2020, with over £93m already distributed to more than 13,500 charities and groups across the UK.

By matching the remaining Appeal funds on Crowdfunder, the Local Action Fund aims to reach even more small organisations playing a vital role in their communities, while super-charging the support that is available.

Since the pandemic, small charities and voluntary groups have been dealing with increased demand on their services without being able to fundraise in the usual ways.

With many having had to invest their reserves to keep operating safely, the Local Action Fund aims to provide vital financial help, while opening new avenues of income for those who may not have tried out crowdfunding before.

The National Emergencies Trust hopes the remaining funding will reach small and micro organisations that have not yet accessed funding from its Coronavirus Appeal, either due to lack of awareness or not having the resources to apply for funding.

Mhairi Sharp, CEO of the National Emergencies Trust, said: “Local groups have shown incredible ingenuity and resilience through the pandemic.

“But all of this incredible work has taken a financial toll on these organisations, who have faced much greater need but with far fewer ways to fundraise. We hope that the Local Action Fund will offer a welcome financial boost.”

If eligible for the funding, successful organisations will be required to set up a crowdfunding campaign with an aim to raise money to either launch new local initiatives or to enable them to continue existing services.

For more information and to find out how to apply, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/local-action-fund