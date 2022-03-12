Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is offering travellers a trip of a lifetime in this incredible Around The World in 80 Days cruise.

150 years after Jules Verne's timeless novel, you can now sail in the footsteps of Phileas Fogg on your own nautical adventure.

The Borealis will set off from Southampton on an epic voyage to some of the greatest wonders of the world.

Here's what you can expect if you set sail on the amazing world cruise and how you can book a trip that you'll never forget.

Introducing a voyage of true adventure...



Around The World in 80 Days Fred Olsen cruise

Unlike the beloved fictional explorer who had to rush from place to place in the nail-biting challenge, there will be plenty of time for you to unwind onboard.

You'll also be able to take in the sensational sights as you disembark at each exciting destination.

The cruise will include many of the spots that Fogg and Passepartout venture to as you circumnavigate the globe including parts of Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Fred Olsen Around The World cruise itinerary

Leaving Southampton, you'll set sail towards Lisbon, Brindisi and the ultimate bucket-list destination Egypt.

You'll get to visit Port Said and Safaga with your trip coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun.

There will also be exciting tours to Cairo, the Pyramids of Giza and transit along the Suez Canal.

After that, you'll spend three days in India where you can explore the delights of Goa and Kochi, take in the wonders of Mumbai or even tick off the must-see Taj Mahal from your to-see list.

Of course, the incredible trip will not end there since this cruise is your chance to see Singapore, Shanghai, Osaka and Tokyo as you've never seen them before.

Once you've finished up the Asian leg, you'll venture across the Pacific Ocean to discover a dreamy Honolulu to see the Kilauea volcano and appreciate the island's beautiful cultural traditions.

You'll then take on the West Coast with stops at popular tourist hotspots like San Francisco and San Diego before continuing on to the Caribbean.

On your way, you'll see other unforgettable spots from Acapulco to Costa Rica before stopping off at the historic pirate port at Tortola.

Once you've seen the scenic Azores on your route home, you'll be taken back to Southampton wishing that you could do it all again!

What is included in the Around The World in 80 Days Fred Olsen cruise?





On top of all the incredible places that you'll visit in just a brief 80 days, you'll be treated to the following features while you're on board.

Comfortable, stylish cabins and suites equipped with a Smart TV, hairdryer, tea and coffee making facilities, a fridge and individually controlled air conditioning

A tempting choice of cuisine every day throughout your cruise – with five-course à la carte dinners, casual breakfast and lunch buffets, late-night snacks and much more

Unlimited, self-service tea and coffee available 24hrs at selected venues, complimentary afternoon tea with sandwiches and cakes, and in-room sandwiches and snacks

A full programme of evening entertainment, including cabaret shows, comedy, dancing and live music

Full use of onboard leisure facilities, including swimming pools, Jacuzzis and gym

A wide choice of engaging onboard activities and lectures throughout the day

All UK port taxes (where collectable in advance)

Luggage porterage between your cabin and the drop-off/pick-up point

Formal welcome and/or Captain’s Drinks Party and Gala Buffet

For more information about what the Around The World in 80 Days Fred Olsen cruise will look like, visit the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines website.

How to book the Fred Olsen World Cruise 2023

If you want to see the world without sacrificing on comfort, this once-in-a-lifetime trip is the kind of adventure you might have been looking for.

The cruise leaves on Saturday, February 23 2023 for 79 nights from the port of Southampton.

Freedom fares start from £12,799 per person and this includes a free onboard spend of up to £500.

If you are interested in knowing more or would like to book your own cruise, visit the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines website.