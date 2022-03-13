HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Johnny - six months old, male, Beagle. Johnny is a typical Beagle puppy who is full of energy and fun! He is looking for an active home where he can get taken on lots of lovely walks and adventures.

Kipper - four years old, female, Bichon Frise. Kipper is an absolute sweetheart. She is quite shy but does love to have a fuss and will settle for a cuddle in your arms. She will need another confident dog in her new home to be her friend.

Sandy - three years old, female, Golden Retriever. Sandy is extremely shut down and scared at the moment and is looking for a very special home with someone who will let her settle in at her own pace. She will need an adult only home, at least one other confident dog and her adopters must have a very secure garden and previous experience with scared dogs.

Jack - four years old, male, Pomeranian. Jack is a very adorable, tiny little boy but he is extremely frightened and doesn’t yet understand that humans can be kind. He will need an experienced adult only home, with no visiting children and he will need at least one other confident dog in his new home.

Joss - six years old, female, Pug. Joss is quite nervous when on her own, but much more confident around her kennel friends and will approach us to say hello. She is a super sweet girl and she will need another confident dog in her new home to be her friend.