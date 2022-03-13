A Pembrokeshire woman has been banned by magistrates from molesting, threatening violence, intimidating, harassing, pestering or contacting a named individual.

Delma Lo, of St Peters Road, Pembroke Dock, was served a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) at Llanelli Magistrates Court last Tuesday, March 8.

Magistrates granted the order which prevents Lo, aged 55, from molesting a named individual the DVPO was made to protect.

The order , which was made in accordance with the Crime and Security Act 2010, names particular ‘acts of molestation’, it specifies that Lo must not: Use or threaten violence against the person for whose protection the DVPO is made and must not instruct or encourage or in any way suggest that any other person should do so.

She must not intimidate, harass or pester the person for whose protection the DVPO is made and must not encourage or in any way suggest that any other person should do so.

She is also forbidden from directly or indirectly contacting, meeting or communicating in any way with the named individual.

The DVPO, which was served by a police order on March 5 and granted by the court on March 8, lasts for 28 days.

Lo was also ordered to pay £226 costs to Dyfed-Powys Police.