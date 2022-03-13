St Davids has been ranked the least friendly city in Wales for breastfeeding mums accprding to new research published ahead of mothers day.

The study by Bella Baby put Britain’s smallest city at the 59th breastfeeding friendliest city in the UK out of a list of 70.

Other Welsh cities fared far better with Bangor being crowned the UK’s best city to breastfeed in, St Asaph was ranked number eight, Swansea at 29, Newport at 39 and Cardiff at 43.

The study reviewed Trip Advisor to see all the positive and negative mentions of breastfeeding in each city of the UK.

Each positive mention was awarded 1 point and each negative mention was awarded -1 point.

It also used data from registered charity Breastfeeding Together to look at registered breastfeeding friendly venues in each city.

While St Davids had neither positive or negative comments on Trip Advisor it also had no registered breastfeeding friendly venues on the Breastfeeding Together website.

“We were unsettled when we saw a report that revealed that a third of women feel embarrassed when breastfeeding in public, and because of this, we wanted to highlight and celebrate breastfeeding mums this year in order to break the stigma,” said Caoimhe McGonagle, from Bella Baby.

“We also wanted all women - including those who are currently breastfeeding - to feel comfortable out and about this Mother’s Day."

“When conducting our study, we realised that there are hundreds of venues throughout the UK that are not currently registered to a breastfeeding-friendly scheme and have the facilities and designated areas for breastfeeding women.

“We hope by highlighting this that many of these venues will begin to display stickers on their doors and windows, along with information online to highlight their inclusion of breastfeeding mums.”

What do you think of the study results? Have you breastfed in a café, restaurant or public place in St Davids? Did you feel comfortable? Do you think St Davids deserves a higher ranking? Leave your comments below.