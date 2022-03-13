Songwriter, folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Lucy Farrell brigs her special sounds to Pembrokeshire this week in the only Welsh gig of her 2022 UK tour.
Regarded as one of the UK’s best-loved artists, she has been described as 'one of the most refreshing interpreters of traditional song in the UK.'
Much in demand as a collaborator, Lucy has been a key member of influential folk acts including Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band, the Emily Portman Trio, Gluepot; Carthy, Oates, Farrell & Young and has won a BBC Folk Award as one quarter of the critically-acclaimed band The Furrow Collective.
Lucy divides her time between the UK and Canada and is so busy on collaborative, international projects that there is rarely a chance to see her captivating solo performances on tour, where her bewitching voice, unconventional melodies and sophisticated songwriting are perfectly accompanied by her tenor guitar.
“The feeling of connection with an audience is very important to me,” said Lucy, “and I can’t wait to share these songs.”
She will be performing at Bluestone Brewery, Cilgwyn, Newport on Saturday March 19 at 7pm.
Tickets are available via lucyfarrellmusic.com/shows
The Met, Lucy Farrell’s debut solo album, recorded at Wenlock Abbey, is due out in autumn 2022 on Hudson Records.
