Fancy owning a farm in Pembrokeshire? An ‘exceptional dairy’ has come on the market with a price tag of more than three and a half million.
Ty Mawr Farm at Cilrhedyn, Llanfyrnach, is marketed as a ‘productive 367-acre dairy farm with excellent modern facilities designed to maximise cow welfare and ease of operation’.
The farm is billed as a ‘well-equipped farm on productive free-draining soils’ and is being marketed by Strutt & Parker either as a whole or in up to three lots for a guide price of £3,700,000.
Ty Mawr has a 50-point rapid exit milking parlour installed in 2016, cubicle housing for 420+ cows, a good range of modern buildings and five-bedroom house (subject to an agricultural occupancy condition).
The land is arranged in three distinct blocks which are all easily accessed. There is about 295 acres of productive grassland which is currently grazed or used for forage, with some additional permanent pasture and some wooded areas.
Tom David, farm agent for Strutt & Parker, said: “Ty Mawr Farm is a standout example of a commercial dairy farm which has benefited from considerable investment by the current owner and is likely to attract strong interest.
“The farm is located in a part of south west Wales which is renowned as a prime grass growing area. The infrastructure is also excellent having been well-designed by the owners with maximising production, ease of operation and cow welfare at the forefront of their thinking.”
For more information see www.struttandparker.com/properties/cilrhedyn-3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.