Only 1,224 more Pembrokeshire adults have had their Covid booster jab, the latest fortnightly figures reveal.
Public Health Wales data shows 75,988 people aged 18 and over had been triple-jabbed up to March 6 in the fight against coronavirus, equal to 72 percent of the area's adults.
The figures issued two weeks before showed that 74,764 adults had had all three jabs, 71 per cent of Pembrokeshire’s adult population.
In the interim a further 1,224 over 18s had been tripple jabbed.
The March 6 figures show little movement on the percentage of adults who have had two doses of the vaccine, 91,922 – 87 percent, just 111 more doses than the late February figures.
They make up part of the 94,545 people who have been given at least one jab – 89% of the over-18 population.
Figures for under-18s show 33% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses by March 6, as had 57% of 16 and 17-year-olds in the area.
The data for each age group in the area shows:
16 to 17 – 1,536 fully vaccinated (57%)
18 to 29 – 11,787 fully vaccinated (75%)
30 to 39 – 11,072 fully vaccinated (76%)
40 to 49 – 11,608 fully vaccinated (83%)
50 to 54 – 7,843 fully vaccinated (87%)
55 to 59 – 9,090 fully vaccinated (90%)
60 to 64 – 8,847 fully vaccinated (93%)
65 to 69 – 8,159 fully vaccinated (94%)
70 to 74 – 8,229 fully vaccinated (96%)
75 to 79 – 6,929 fully vaccinated (96%)
80 and over – 8,358 fully vaccinated (96%)
Across Wales, 2.4 million people have had both doses, equating to 87% of the over-12 population, while 2.5 million (92%) have had at least one dose and 1.9 million people (70%) have had a booster vaccination.
The rates have been updated using recently released 2020 mid-year population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
The Welsh Government recently announced plans to offer the vaccine to children aged between five and 11 who are not in clinical at-risk groups.
LINK
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.