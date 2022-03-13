Tenby Camera Club has won through to represent Wales in a UK contest.
It follows success in the recent Welsh Photographic Federation (WPF) Ace of Clubs competition.
Held via Zoom, 13 Welsh clubs challenged for the top two spots to enable them to fly the Welsh flag in the Photographic Association of Great Britsin Aces in Warwick later this year.
Each club had to enter 30 images for judging and there were seven maximum scores finally awarded.
The winners were Gwynfa Camera Club, Llantrisant, with 371 out of 450, followed by Tenby Camera Club with 363 out of 450. Bridgend came third with 355 out of 450.
This means that Gwynfa and Tenby will have the honour of representing the WPF and Wales.
As well as the placings, individual awards were given out by the judges. The two gold medals for colour and mono went to Bridgend members, with three silver medals given out - one from each judge.
There was a great achievement for Tenby's talented Ali Rees when she received two silver medals, for her images Champion Surfer and The Bulgarian Shepherd.
