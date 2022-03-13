Third Pembroke Sea Scouts will be able to practise their life saving skills thanks to a generous donation to the group.
The sea scouts have been presented with a CPR training mannequin by public services trade union, Unison.
Unison made the presentation as part of its commitment to the community.
Manuela Hughes, Unison representative attended the presentation along with Linda, the sea scouts’ area commissioner.
Scouts spent the rest of the evening practicing their CPR skills as well as recovery position and casualty safety.
“This is such a vital skill for everyone, thank you Unison for your very kind donation to the group,” said a sea scouts spokesperson.
Third Pembroke Sea Scouts is a scout, cub, and beaver group, dedicated to preparing young people for their future with skills for life.
The group provides an active, dynamic, varied range of activities for children and young people aged six to 14, boys and girls.
For more information, visit www.3rdpembrokeseascouts.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.