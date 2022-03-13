A driver has had his vehicle seized following a Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stop check in Pembroke Dock overnight.
The driver was charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, having no insurance and possession of cannabis.
Officers said that the man had initially tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine at the roadside.
