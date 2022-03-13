BrewDog has released a special fundraising beer in response to Russia's "unforgivable act of aggression" against Ukraine.

All revenue from BrewDog's United for Ukraine beer will be donated to Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)'s Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Described as smooth and juicy, the United for Ukraine beer is a 5.2% New England IPA with a medley of tropical fruit-forward hops.

BrewDog said: "We stand with the people of Ukraine.

"This is a small gesture of solidarity but it’s important we show we are united with the people of Ukraine and stand against this appalling and unforgivable act of aggression."

The United for Ukraine IPA offers what BrewDog described as "pillowy softness" while a mix of citrus and exotic notes make for a "silky delivery".

How to buy BrewDog's United for Ukraine IPA

The United for Ukraine beer is currently available to pre-order ahead of shipping from April 4 onwards.

You can pre-order it via the BrewDog website here.

Is the United for Ukraine beer suitable for vegans?





BrewDog said the beer is suitable for vegans. It contains water, malted barley, torrefied wheat, malted oats, hops and yeast.

BrewDog added: "Like many breweries around the world, we’ve been inundated with requests to support those affected by the war in Ukraine. Charities and community projects alike have reached out asking for support, and the last thing we can do is sit idly by as it continues to unfold. So we’re brewing a beer, with 100% of revenue going directly to those who need it."