The Milford Haven area’s most expensive and cheapest streets have been revealed by researchers looking at property sales during the last five years.

Barnlake Point, Kiln Park, Burton and Little Honeyborough, all in the SA73 postcodes have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

On Barnlake Point, Burton, five properties sold for an average of £402,000 in the last five years. In Burton’s Kiln Park nine properties sold for an average of £389,000. Also, Little Honeyborough saw three properties sell for an average of £361,166.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in the same postcode include Woodland Drive, Cherry Tree Close and Waterloo Square.

In Woodland Drive three properties sold for an average of £51,833. In nearby Cherry Tree Close four properties sold for an average of £57,525 and in Waterloo Square, near to the Milford Waterfront four properties sold for an average of £60,625.

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the SA73 postcode.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said that his researchers had only ranked streets that had more than three sales in the last five years ‘to keep the data less skewed’.

He added that other streets with less than three sales, which weren’t used in the data included a property on Burton which sold for £615,000. At the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £45,000 and under on Richard John Road Sovereign House and Elm Lane.

Last year Property Solvers also ranked Milford Haven as the fourth fastest area in Wales for house sale transactions with an average of 89 days, compared to the average of 106.2 days.