Around 30 walkers strode out in sunshine and showers in Pembrokeshire this morning, Sunday March 13, to show solidarity with the Ukraine and raise money for refugees.
Walk for Ukraine’s participants carried sunflowers - the national blooms of the war-torn country – and wore blue and yellow as they made their way on a two-mile coastal trek from Penally Station.
More than £500 has already been raised, with the promise of more to come, and further fundraising is planned by the event organisers, keen charity walkers Lyn Sandall of New Hedges and Debbie Ludlow and Lynn Knibbs of Saundersfoot, who are collectively known as Team Littlefoot.
“It was a very successful morning and an absolutely brilliant response,” said Lyn. “We started off in pouring rain and finished off in glorious sunshine. It was very windy on the top but we didn’t lose anyone!”
“A big thankyou to everyone who supported Team Littlefoot this morning; and to Bubbleton Farm Shop and Cafe for keeping all the walkers going with coffees etc."
Team Littlefoot have lots of ideas for more fundraising, to include
- a coffee and refreshments day at Debbie’s house on March 24,
- more Sunday morning walks,
- busking with invited musicians in Saundersfoot Sensory Gardens, by kind permission of Saundersfoot Community Council,
- and a sunflower competition
The money raised will go directly to Sandra Knibbs Herter – a cousin of Lynn Knibbs’ husband Mike - who is providing food and shelter for Ukranian refugees in her own home near Budapest.
