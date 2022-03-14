A NEW recording studio has opened in Haverfordwest that looks to dispel the myth about the exclusivity of being able to record music in a studio environment.

Dark Street Studios, on the town’s Dark Street, is a high spec recording studio that offers anyone who wishes to try the opportunity to record their music, with it being mixed and mastered in house so that the musician leaves their sessions with a selection of ready to listen to audio files.

The studio offers package deals catered to particular styles of production including solo and band offerings. There’s also scope for workshops and education classes to become available.

The live room recording space

Dark Street Studios is a new recording studio available to anyone

Thirty-six-year-old Tom Simons, a music producer, set up the studio in a 16th Century cellar with his own equipment and says that he wants Dark Street Studios to be available to all.

“Recording studios are seen as these exclusive hard to reach environments,” said Tom. “But this is more a welcoming creative space.

“I think part of Dark Street Studios is to remove the mystification and exclusivity that comes with music studios.”

The studio is set out with a reception area and green room before going into the live room and at the back is the control room and mixing desk.

The studio offers artists recording time which can be booked on the website

Thirty-nine-year-old Becca Taunton is a singer/songwriter and a member of the band La Loba. She says she is lucky to have access to such fantastic facilities and wanted to share it with others.

“We want to try create ways for the public to come and try these things and we also want to offer a space that is accessible and affordable to musicians,” said Becca.

“There are talented people around and me and Tom are excited to see what happens if these people are given the opportunity.”

The studio is run by music producer Tom Simons and singer/songwriter Becca Taunton

With the struggles of finding ways to revive the high street, independent unique ideas like this could be just the tonic. Tom has high hopes that these sort of initiatives can help.

“Music is such an important part of the community and hopefully this will give local artists the opportunity to grow.”

To book a spot with Dark Street Studios and find out more about the packages in offer go to darkstreetstudios.com.