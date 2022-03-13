A SCRAP metal and recyclers in Pembrokeshire has been fined for a driver failing to give identification in relation to a traffic offence.
On October 2021 at Treforest, Rhonddaa Cynon Taff, South Wales Police stopped a Kia Sedona alleged to have been guilty of a traffic violation.
The driver failed to give information relating to their identification.
JD Jones Metal Ltd, of Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock, was proved guilty in absence of the offence at Cardiff Magistrates on March 4.
They were fined £1000.
The company was also made to pay a surcharge of £100 and costs of £110.
They have till April 1 to pay the outstanding debt.
