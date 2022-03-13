IT was a rare off day for Narberth as they lost to Ystrad Rhondda 15-21 at the Lloyd Lewis Ground in the WRU Championship.

The defeat leaves Narberth lingering in mid-table, with 20 points and four wins and four losses after eight games.

Despite the weather, which was atrocious, it was a day where Otters never got going having taken the lead twice, but conceding it to a Rhondda side who were up for revenge after the 24-46 drubbing they received from Narberth the previous weekend in the new Championship Cup Competition.

Record appearance holder Dan Smith, who was making his 300th appearance for the club, couldn’t work out what went wrong for the Otters.

“I can’t put my finger on it today,” said Dan after the match. “There was no communication, no ambition. It just felt as if they wanted it more than us. It just was not Narberth.”

Coach Sean Gale said he was not familiar with the side he saw on Saturday compared to the side he is used to coaching.

“That was not a Narberth side I am accustomed to,” said Sean. “The weather was difficult but we did not finish off enough chances having made plenty opportunities.

“Last week we had a tremendous win against them, but I think they learnt more lessons than us.

“Rhondda played the conditions better than we did. We had enough quality to win the game. We should not be losing like that, but I am sure we are going to bounce back.”

Narberth took the lead through rising star George McDonald after a great break by Gino Setaro, however Rhondda responded minutes later through hooker Carl Williams who somehow broke through the Narberth lines to finish under the posts.

Midway through the first half McDonald was at the centre of the action again, breaking through the centre of the pitch before Narberth worked it out to Nick Gale to finish in the corner.

Gale then knocked over a penalty to make it 15-7, but despite the score line Narberth were under pressure from a ferocious Rhondda forward pack.

If it wasn’t for McDonald’s last ditch tackle to stop Rhondda full back Aron Clarke the visitor’s would have closed the gap earlier, however their pressure told a minute before half time with Liam Wiggins going over the line to bring it to 15-14.

The only score of the second half was from Rhondda, eight minutes in, when Setaro’s pass was intercepted in his own half by MacCauley Rowley who went under the posts.

The rest of the half became a beleaguered Narberth attack versus a spirited Rhondda defence.

Narberth did not have the killer instinct and as the conditions worsened the roar of Rhondda was decisive when, with five minutes to go, the vistitors won turn overs that seemed to sap what little spirit Narberth had left.