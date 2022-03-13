The most expensive fuel in Pembrokeshire remains at 195.9 pence according to data registered yesterday, Saturday, March 12.
We still haven’t seen any diesel at £2 a litre in Pembrokeshire yet, but it has been reported at other forecourts across the UK. Let us know if you have seen any in our county.
The highest fuel price, according to petrolprices.com, is 195.9 pence for diesel at the Shell Cross Roads Garage in Kilgetty, this price was recorded on Saturday, March 12 and has remained unchanged since Thursday.
The cheapest fuel recorded today is 158.7 for a litre of unleaded at Asda, Pembroke Dock. This price has also held steady since yesterday.
It is predicted that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 0.75% on Thursday to try and stem the rising inflation.
Oil prices have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers.
Online fuel price comparison service PetrolPrices said it was used by 150,000 people on Wednesday.
That is a 10-fold increase since mid-February, demonstrating the rising number of people concerned about the cost of filling up.
The firm said several forecourts are already charging £2 per litre for diesel.
The Federation of Wholesale Distributors has warned spiking fuel costs will cause the price of groceries and food in restaurants to rise.
Here are the latest prices in select stations in Pembrokeshire, and beyond, recorded today, March 13.
Diesel prices, recorded 13/03/22 (Highest to lowest)
Preseli Service Station, Narberth 179.9
Asda Pembroke Dock, 168.9
Unleaded prices, recorded today 13/03/22 (Highest to lowest)
Preseli Service Station Narberth 169.9
Asda Pembroke Dock 158.7
