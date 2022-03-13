Tripadvisor has revealed its most popular international destinations for Spring.

More than a third of Brits (38%) are planning a trip abroad according to the travel guidance site with many saying that they're looking for "rest and relaxation" from their next holiday.

Whether you're planning to see the sights in a European city or you want to soak up the sun on the other side of the world, Tripadvisor has your back.

The review website has looked at its search data and put together the top 10 places that travellers are looking to jet off to.

Best international destinations to visit this Spring. Credit: Tripadvisor

Get your passport ready because we've also rounded up some of the best flight deals from Skyscanner to help you explore these dream destinations for less.

All flight prices are for single return tickets and are correct at the time of writing but may be subject to change.

Top 10 most popular international Spring destinations

Key West, Florida, United States

Key West, Florida, United States. Credit: Tripadvsior

Key West is part of the Florida Keys archipelago and 90 miles north of Cuba.

The island is known for its picturesque pastel-hued houses and its stunning coral reefs.

Its charms have lured some famous faces to its shore over the years including Ernest Hemingway and President Harry S. Truman.

You can jet off to Key West from Edinburgh (changing in Orlando) on March 31 for the incredible price of £407 per person via the Skyscanner website.

Baa Atoll, Maldives

The Maldives. Credit: Tripadvisor

If you daydream of finding paradise, we've found it and it's Baa Atoll in the Maldives.

Baa Atoll includes three separate natural atolls; Maalhosmadulu Atoll, the Fasdūtherē Atoll and the smaller atoll Goifulhafehendhu Atoll.

Escape to the place of utter relaxation on Sunday, April 17 from London Heathrow (returning on April 25) for the fantastic price of £573 with Austrian.

New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States. Credit: Tripadvisor

New York, New York - so good they named it twice and now the city that never sleeps has come in third place in the Tripadvisor ranking.

We can't say we're surprised to see the tourist hub on the list with all New York has to offer from the Empire State Building to the Statue of Liberty.

If you are looking to see the city in Spring, now's your chance with this fantastic saving from Skyscanner.

Jet off from Manchester Airport to John F. Kennedy with Virgin Atlantic on March 31 for £485 return.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal. Credit: Tripadvisor

If you've been lusting over a holiday to Lisbon, we've got good news for you.

Portugal's capital, famous for the National Azulejo Museum, Fado music and stunning architecture has also made Tripadvisor's most popular destination list.

Looking to save on your jaunt to the European city this Spring, book yourself a last-minute break from Bournemouth airport for a staggering £37 return with Ryanair on March 16 (returning on March 22).

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain. Credit: Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor describes Maspalomas as a "sophisticated beach resort that happens to have a great waterpark" and we're packing in our heads.

Aqualand Maspalomas is the Canary Islands' largest waterpark and boasts an impressive 33 waterslides.

If soaking up the sun is more your scene, there is plenty of that too with Gran Canaria getting over 3000 hours of sunshine a year on average.

Fly directly from Glasgow airport on March 22 for a fabulous £174 return trip with Jet2.

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Spain

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Spain. Credit: Tripadvisor

We have a long-term love for Lanzarote and so it seems does everyone else as Playa Blanca makes Tripadvisor's trending international destinations list.

Travellers often flock here to catch some rays and lounge on its white sands and this Spring, you can be among them.

Once you've finished your sunbathing, you can take in the lively markets and the delights of the fishing village too.

Set off from Leeds airport on March 28 for a wonderful £126 return deal with Jet2.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Credit: Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor has dubbed the once sleepy fishing village Playa del Carmen, "a Riviera Maya destination".

It is a tad more authentic Mexico than Cancun up the coast and there is plenty to discover from the local taquerias to La Quinta and Cozumel island just a short ferry trip away.

The closest airport to Playa del Carmen is Cancun which is about a 45-minute drive away.

If you take off on Friday March 25 from London Gatwick with Tap Air Portugal, it'll cost you £557 for the return trip via the Skyscanner website.

San Agustin, Gran Canaria, Spain

San Agustin, Gran Canaria, Spain. Credit: Tripadvisor

Gran Canaria has not only made the list once but twice with the worthy addition of San Agustin.

If you're crazy about the Canaries then you're in good company because so are we!

Once you're done with your relaxing, enjoy the endless splendid scenery on offer from Playa de Las Burras to the Strandpromenade San Agustin.

Pack your bags and head to Bristol airport with this Ryanair and easyjet deal on April 4 (returning April 11) for the bargain price of £58 return.

Paris, France

Paris, France. Credit: Tripadvisor

The city of love is aptly named since we would love to explore the French capital this Spring.

With no shortage of landmarks, stunning architecture, shops and food to devour, Paris should be on everyone's must-see list.

If you're looking to save some cash to make the most of the popular tourist spot, booking your flights via Skyscanner could come in handy.

Set off from Manchester directly on March 28 for the amazing price of £27 with Ryanair, returning on April 4.

Funchal, Portugal

Funchal, Portugal. Credit: Tripadvisor

We're passionate about Portugal and we're even more fanatic that Funchal has made Tripadvisor's top 10 destinations for Spring.

The historic city, established in the 1500s, is the capital of the Madeira archipelago.

The travel guidance says that Funchal is known for "its appealing temperatures, wine and crafts".

The review site also recommends adding the open Worker's Market, Blandy's Wine Lodge and the Sacred Art Museum to your to-do list while you're here.

Fly away to Funchal from London Gatwick on April 18 (returning to Stansted on April 25) for £55 return with Wizzair and Ryanair.