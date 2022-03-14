A Pembrokeshire rescue pup, from Greenacres, has been named top dog at Crufts, winning her class during her first ever appearance at the iconic dog show.

Rescue dog Grace and owner Harriet Hunt, from Trecwn, competed at Crufts on Saturday and won their agility class.

As well as taking the top prize in the in the YKC under 18s intermediate jumping class, Grace and Harriet came second in the Overall and Reserve competition out of around 60 dogs.

Harriet and Grace are no stranger to success, last year 17-year-old Harriet became the youngest member of the Welsh dog agility team. Earlier in the year the pair had come sixth at the CSJ nationals competing against some of the best dogs and handlers in the country.

For Harriet, who owns and runs the Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, winning an agility class at Crufts is a dream come true; at the age of six she told an interviewer at the famous dog show that this was the field she wanted to excel in.

Along with many young competitors at Crufts this year she made a special lead and braided her hair with blue and yellow ribbon to show her support for Ukraine.

For Grace, who came from Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre, it is proof that rescue dogs have enormous potential given the right nurture, training and opportunities.

Grace has been with Harriet since she was a six-month-old pup and has ‘come on loads in the last three and a half years.

"I could see the potential in her,” said Harriet. “She has the right sort of build and has the right attitude."

Proud mum Kerry Hunt added : “Harriett took it all in her stride she was so focused on the day.

“As you already know Grace came from Greenacres.

It just goes to show with lots of love, work and patience anything is possible. Grace has become a top dog in the agility world.”

Grace and Harriet have one more competition at Shrewsbury in April before heading off to the Netherlands to represent Wales at the world agility open championships in Holland.