Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupils showed audiences that We are the Champions, as a cast from all year groups rocked audiences over three nights with superb performances of Ben Elton’s hit musical of ‘We Will Rock You’.

The cast showed that they performed well Under Pressure and the packed audiences went (Radio) Ga Ga for the show.

The school wanted to break free from the recent Covid restrictions and welcome back families, friends and the public to demonstrate that, despite everything, The Show Must Go On.

Pupils and staff shared One Vision to create A Kind of Magic that will go down as three of the best Days of our Lives for the talented cast who hit the heights with songs and dances from the famous musical.

Headteacher, Paul Edwards said: “It has been an uplifting experience to welcome parents, carers, friends and the community back into school again after two long years.

“Pupils and staff have been rehearsing hard since the summer and I’m delighted that all of their hard work has paid-off so fantastically well.

“It was also great to see lots of audience participation, everyone was having fun, which is what it’s all about.” Mr Edwards extended special thanks to acting head of music and drama, Mandy Morris and head of creative arts, Sioned Paige-Jones who ‘worked tirelessly to bring the production together so successfully’.

“Huge praise must also go to all of the cast and the backstage crew, including musicians and technical staff, who contributed massively to the success of the show,” he added.

Ysgol Bro Gwaun has a long tradition of producing top quality shows, with Legally Blonde Annie and Aladdin both delighting audiences before lockdown.

We Will Rock You is what is known as a jukebox musical, using the songs of Queen and a story written by author and comedian Ben Elton, it tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same.

Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.

It is the eleventh longest-running musical in West End history.