Ysgol y Preseli's senior girls' hockey team produced an excellent performance in the Welsh Schools Championship, held in Newtown.
They progressed from the group stage to play Monmouth Comprehensive School in the semi-final, and after a 1-1 draw, they eventually lost 5-4 on penalties.
