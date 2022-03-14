A Pembrokeshire vetinary practice has managed to raise £500 to order a medical supply to be shipped over to Ukraine.
All Pets Vet Care, based on the waterfront in Milford Haven, is working closely with Pembrokeshire Building and Plumbing Supplies to get the urgent medical equipment over to Eastern Europe.
The vets thanked members of the public for their generous donations, as well as TK Maxx in Haverfordwest, which contributed a considerate amount.
The donation window for the vets has also been extended, meaning people are still more than welcome, as there is a plan to send more orders over to Ukraine in the next few weeks.
In order to make a donation, get in contact by calling 01646 663883.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.