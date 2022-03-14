A restaurant based at Milford Waterfront is hosting a ‘Cook for Ukraine’ evening this week, in an effort to raise funds for several charities supporting the Ukrainian appeal.
Martha’s Vineyard is hosting the evening, which will take place at 7pm on the evening of Wednesday, March 16 with Ukrainian-inspired food, with a four-course set menu.
The meal includes items on the menu such as smoked mackerel, kruchenyky, choux bun, borsch, chicken kyiv and raspberry buttermilk tart.
Bookings for the evening are £30 per head, with all funds raised going to Save the Children Ukraine and the Disasters Emergency Committee.
To book a place, call 01646 697083.
