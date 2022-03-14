Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has published its monthly statistics for incidents attended, including fires, road traffic collision and floods, for February 2022.
The fire service attended hundreds of incidents and received thousands of calls during 2022’s shortest month, including building fires, refuse fires and grass fires.
However, many other incidents were attended which were not fire-related, including water rescues, animal rescues and road collisions.
There were also dozens of calls for the service to assist other agencies, such as Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales Ambulance Service.
The total statistics for the fire service across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys across the month are:
- 1747 calls to control
- 709 incidents attended
- 283 false alarms
- 47 building fires
- 44 assistances to other agencies
- 43 flooding incidents
- 31 road traffic collisions
- 27 refuse fires
- 22 grass fires
- 19 co-responder calls
- 19 water rescues
- Four animal rescues
