Now that Pancake Day has passed all eyes are on the next big day of the foodie calendar - Easter.

Easter is the perfect time to try some new chocolate, with loads of exclusive products being released at this time of year by some luxury brands.

And if you know someone who is a fan of the luxury lifestyle or fancy treating yourself then to a posh Easter Egg, then look no further.

As whether it be Hotel Chocolat or Fortnum and Masons we have all the luxury treats you need to try this Easter.

Easter Eggs. (Canva)

Luxury Easter Eggs you can try this Easter

Hotel Chocolat, Extra Thick Rocky Road to Caramel Easter Egg- with its chunky milk and caramel chocolate shell, it's a must, and even better it comes with a shell brimming with mellow pralines, truffles, and much more.

You can buy it now for £30 via Hotel Chocolate.

Fortnum & Mason, Easter Praline Scotch Egg- Try the scotched egg-themed chocolate with its coating of praline and delicious orange ganache centre and a roasted hazelnut and cocoa nib coating.

You can buy it now for £17.95 via the website.

Hotel Chocolat, Classic Ostrich Easter Egg- You can have over a kilo of the highest quality high-cacao chocolate with truffles, pralines, and much more.

You can buy it now for £85 via Hotel Chocolat.

Guylian, Belgian Sea Shells & Luxury Milk Chocolate Egg

If you want luxury chocolate at a price that might not break the bank then this Guylian egg is worth a try.

You can buy it now for just £8.

Harvey Nichols, Prestat Little Box of Mini Milk & Dark Chocolate Easter Eggs

If you prefer little Easter Eggs instead, then this is the perfect choice with its rich and thick chocolate made from cocoa beans direct from Ivory Coast.

You can buy them now for £14.95 via the website.

Thorntons, Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg

Made with the best milkest chocolate you could ever want, and weighing 650g, it's a must at a reasonable price.

You can buy it now for £20 or two for £30 via Thorntons.