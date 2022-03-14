After two years of silence, St Davids Cathedral Festival returns this spring, with the first programme curated by new artistic director, Simon Pearce.

Set in the stunning surroundings of St David’s Cathedral the festival continues to live up to its reputation as being one of Wales’ greatest music events.

The ten-day event is back with a bang and features special celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, Choral music will feature throughout the week with services sung by the Cathedral Choirs, a Jubilee Weekend concert and innovative vocal ensemble VOCES8.

Musical ensembles include early music ensemble Florilegium and award-winning saxophonist Jess Gillam.

Alis Huws, Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales will play a candle-lit recital, with the festival organ recital given by Dan Moult.

Folk band Ar Log will play the world premiere of a suite of Welsh folk songs.

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales will perform with Canadian superstar pianist Stewart Goodyear as well as a world premiere of Landsker by local composer Alex Mills.

The festival runs from May 27 to June 5 with concerts to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen is the festival’s Royal Patron.

The celebratory programme includes the Morriston Orpheus Male Voice Choir, Vox Angelica and Vicars Choral, St Davids Cathedral Choirs and British Sinfonietta.

Family celebrations include a family Queen’s Castle sandcastle competition on Whitesands, the first ever open-air family prom as well as a Picnic in the Palace concert.

The festival opens with the Children’s Festival Chorus, there is also a series of performances by emerging stars from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the popular Young Musicians Platform.

There are workshops threaded throughout the festival – from learning about bees, to music and theatre workshops.

There is a special NHS workers ticket offer, while Hospital Notes, the NHS Choir in Wales, will perform.

There will also be talks from musicians, artist Bedwyr Williams and historian Simon Jenkins.

“Simon Pearce, Artistic Director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to St Davids Cathedral for a celebratory festival this summer.

“I am thrilled to be able to present a full ten-day programme of outstanding musicians performing in such a wide breadth of genre – there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information see www.stdavidscathedralfestival.org.uk.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/