As Mother’s Day approaches, you may be scrambling to find something to gift this year.

If you want to branch away from the standard flowers and chocolates, you’ll find all sorts of brand offering gift guides for mothers this year.

From beauty products, fitness clothes and even afternoon tea dates, there is such a huge variety of gifts you can give.

If none of these sound right for you boutique mother & baby brand, Jojo Maman Bébé, has an extensive list of practical and adorable gifts for this Mother’s Day.

Sentimental gifts

If you want to gift something memorable and sentimental, Jojo Maman Bébéhas a great selection of keepsake gifts.

This Mummy & Me photo frame is just £16 and an adorable addition to any room. Another sentimental gift is this First Prints Frame, which comes with an ink pad to frame your baby’s first footprints.

(JoJo Maman Bébé)

This personalised flat cross bracelet proudly displays a name or date and is perfect to celebrate a Christening or Communion.

This beautiful, personalised necklace comes in gold, silver and rose gold.

Practical gifts

Mums are busy people, so sometimes the best gift can be something practical to help with the day to day tasks of parenthood. Don’t fret, Jojo Maman Bébé has the gifts for this too.

(Jojo Maman Bébé)

This Oh Mumma Just For Mum Box is the perfect gift to help your mother relax. It is filled with products designed to create the perfect self-care night.

These incredible SpaceMasks aid pregnancy insomnia. What better gift than the gift of sleep!

(Jojo Maman Bébé)

For the soon to be mother, this new arrivals gift box is filled with practical items to help as life starts to look a lot different.

This pregnancy essentials travel kit has all you need for long journeys and holidays.

Shop all the Mother’s Day gifts on the Jojo Maman Bebe website.