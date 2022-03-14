Following two sell out International Woman’s Day shows, a local theatre is bringing a pioneering one-woman show to its stage this week.

Sylvia vs the Fascists is showing on Thursday, March 17 at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard.

The play, which is touring in support of International Women’s Day 2022, is set in 1930s England.

As the British government strikes bargains with Hitler and Mussolini the nation’s own fascists are on the march. While the authorities turn a blind-eye to the threat, one person is ready for battle. Sylvia Pankhurst. Feminist. Activist. Champion of justice.

Sylvia vs the Fascists tells the story of Sylvia Pankhurst, who stood up against a British establishment so afraid of revolution that it appeased the fascists on its own doorstep.

A surreal, unconventional, and comic retelling of a tumultuous period in our recent history. The story of one woman’s fight-back that’s as relevant today as it was back in the day.

The play is written and directed by Rob Johnston, winner of Best Drama at the 2017 Manchester Fringe Festival for ‘Dark Satanic’ and performed by Emma Laidlaw.

For tickets visit theatrgwaun.com There will be a Q&A with Emma and Rob after the show.

