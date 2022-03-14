Manderwood Pembrookeshire League division one

GOODWICK United extended their unbeaten run in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one to 18 matches as Rhys Dalling's well-taken hat-trick sealed a comprehensive 4-0 victory away against Clarbeston Road.

Wayne O'Sullivan's side remain 13 points clear of second-placed Hakin United, although the Vikings have four games in hand on the league leaders.

Jonny Horgan broke the deadlock midway through the first half, and Luke Hayward set up Dalling to double their lead.

Steff Hayes then provided the assist for Dalling to make it 3-0 before half time, and although Clarby tightened up in the second half, Jordan Griffiths set up Dalling to complete his hat-trick 10 minutes before the end.

Hakin United kept up their pressure on the division one frontrunners with an emphatic 8-0 win over St Ishmaels, who had Tyler Sheil sent off.

A Cam Thomas goal was all that separated the sides at the interval, but the 10-man visitors folded in the second half as Ashley Bevan, with a brace, Justin Harding, Leon Luby, Shane Walsh, Gareth Fawcett and Ben Aldred all scored.

Carew are third in the table after second half goals by Max Brindley, Curtis Hurlow and James Hinchliffe earned them a 3-0 win at Hundleton.

Fishguard Sports came from behind to beat Neyland 2-1 at Tregroes, after Mike Chandler struck for the Nomads right on the stroke of half time.

Quick-fire foals from Kieran King and Jordan Raymond turned the tables to secure the points for the home team.

Monkton Swifts bagged three second half goals to beat Pennar Robins 3-1 at Bush Camp. The game burst to life in the final 20 minutes as goals from Gareth Finnegan, Dylan Davies and Declan Carroll secured the points, before Connor Roberts pulled one back.

Results: 12 March: Clarbeston Road 0 Goodwick United 4; Fishguard Sports 2 Neyland 1; Hakin United 8 St Ishmaels 0; Hundleton 0 Carew 3; Pennar Robins 1 Monkton Swifts 3.

Fixtures: 19 March: Carew v Neyland; Fishguard v Monkton Swifts; Hundleton v Clarbeston Road; Pennar Robins v Merlins Bridge; St Ishmaels v Narberth.