Nine projects in Pembrokeshire are to receive a share of £2.9million, after the county was successful in obtaining nine awards from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

The scheme, administered locally by Pembrokeshire County Council, is administered nationally by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The county council bid for nine different projects currently ongoing around the county, and was successful for each bid.

The nine local projects which are set to benefit from the share of £2.9million are:

Passion and Parking at Freshwater West – The National Trust - £60,000

Enterprise and Skills Pembrokeshire – Pembrokeshire County Council - £1,347,672

Climate Adaptation – Pembrokeshire Coastal Form CIC - £49,192

Ecosystem Enterprise Partnership - Pembrokeshire Coastal Form CIC - £140,140

Resourceful Communities: Towards a wellbeing economy – Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services - £507,377

Developing the Pembroke Town Walls Management Plan – Pembroke Town Walls CIO - £117,038

Feasibility Study: Winter Tourism in North-East Pembrokeshire - Pembrokeshire County Council - £236,614

Pembrokeshire Open to All – Visit Pembrokeshire - £76,850

Thrive Project -Really Pro Limited - £310,000

Gwyn Evans, external funding manager at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “The nine projects will bring a raft of benefits to the economy and environment of Pembrokeshire.

“We are extremely pleased to have received a clean sweep in our applications to UK Government’s new funding stream.

“As a result hundreds of people will receive training, qualifications and targeted support to get them into jobs, and local businesses will receive help and support.”

All local governing bodies were able to apply for the scheme, submitting a prioritised shortlist of causes or projects in their area.

Each application from a local authority had to have a cap of £3million, with Pembrokeshire County Council successfully achieving funding for all nine projects which the body applied for.

When applying, in order for the local authorities for become successful for bids, they were required to develop projects which addressed the following themes in their area: