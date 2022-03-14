Nine projects in Pembrokeshire are to receive a share of £2.9million, after the county was successful in obtaining nine awards from the UK Community Renewal Fund.
The scheme, administered locally by Pembrokeshire County Council, is administered nationally by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The county council bid for nine different projects currently ongoing around the county, and was successful for each bid.
The nine local projects which are set to benefit from the share of £2.9million are:
- Passion and Parking at Freshwater West – The National Trust - £60,000
- Enterprise and Skills Pembrokeshire – Pembrokeshire County Council - £1,347,672
- Climate Adaptation – Pembrokeshire Coastal Form CIC - £49,192
- Ecosystem Enterprise Partnership - Pembrokeshire Coastal Form CIC - £140,140
- Resourceful Communities: Towards a wellbeing economy – Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services - £507,377
- Developing the Pembroke Town Walls Management Plan – Pembroke Town Walls CIO - £117,038
- Feasibility Study: Winter Tourism in North-East Pembrokeshire - Pembrokeshire County Council - £236,614
- Pembrokeshire Open to All – Visit Pembrokeshire - £76,850
- Thrive Project -Really Pro Limited - £310,000
Gwyn Evans, external funding manager at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “The nine projects will bring a raft of benefits to the economy and environment of Pembrokeshire.
“We are extremely pleased to have received a clean sweep in our applications to UK Government’s new funding stream.
“As a result hundreds of people will receive training, qualifications and targeted support to get them into jobs, and local businesses will receive help and support.”
All local governing bodies were able to apply for the scheme, submitting a prioritised shortlist of causes or projects in their area.
Each application from a local authority had to have a cap of £3million, with Pembrokeshire County Council successfully achieving funding for all nine projects which the body applied for.
When applying, in order for the local authorities for become successful for bids, they were required to develop projects which addressed the following themes in their area:
- Investment in skills
- Investment for local business
- Investment in communities and place
- Supporting people into employment
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.