There have been 199 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales in 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

PHW figures for today (Monday, March 14) state there were 102 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 63 in Pembrokeshire and 34 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 81,441 – 45,289 in Carmarthenshire, 24,323 in Pembrokeshire and 11,829 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 6, there were 16,051 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,822 were positive.

There were three new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 712 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,508 new cases of coronavirus and three new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 827,518 cases and 7,048 deaths.

There have been 10,092 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,523,649 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,393,428 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,922,692 people and 61,464 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.