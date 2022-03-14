Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested this morning, Monday, March 14, on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs.
The arrests in the Fishguard and Goodwick area came as the culmination of what police have called a ‘protracted’ investigation into drug trafficking and an organised crime group.
Officers executed four search warrants in Pembrokeshire and Dorset.
The three Pembrokeshire drugs raids resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in the ‘Fishguard area’.
We have received reports of a high police presence in the Stop and Call area of Goodwick this morning, however police have not confirmed if a warrant was executed at an address there.
One warrant was executed in the Dorset area where a 42-year-old man was arrested.
All three were arrested on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs and currently remain in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has executed four search warrants this morning, Monday, March 14, 2022, in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas, connected to a drug trafficking investigation.
“The warrants were the culmination of a protracted investigation by the force’s Serious Organised Crime Team into an organised crime group.
“Three warrants were executed in the Fishguard area where one male, aged 48, and one female, aged 32, were arrested.
“One warrant was executed in the Dorset area where one male, aged 42, was arrested.
“All three were arrested on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs and currently remain in police custody.
“Residents will see an increased police presence in the Goodwick area as investigations continue.”
