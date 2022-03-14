Haverfordwest County's revival under new manager Nicky Hayen continued as they recorded their biggest win of the season when thrashing Cefn Druids 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

Belgian coach Hayen sat in the home dugout for the first time and could take plenty of heart from another positive performance – in a game which saw no goals in the first half, before a second half which could not have been more different.

The Bluebirds opened the scoring 25 seconds after the interval, when Ryan George crossed to Jack Wilson at the far post, whose deflected header found Ben Fawcett to thrash home the opening goal.

A celebration, a restart and a counter-attack later and it was 1-1, however, as a cross from the right wing found Jelson Antonio to equalise for the visitors.

Yet, it wasn’t long before County retook the lead, when Michael Jones in the away goal couldn’t decide whether to collect Wilson’s deep cross, allowing Jonathan Davies to control and tap the ball into the net.

County’s third of the afternoon was arguably the pick of the goals, Fawcett’s goal-line cross deflecting into the air and landing at the feet of Jack Wilson, who calmly passed his curling shot into the far corner.

It was the first time County had scored more than two all season.

The Bluebirds’ fourth and fifth goals, just like those scored at the start of the second half, also came within a 90-second burst, with the strike partnership of Fawcett and Alhagi Touray Sisay linking up well for both.

For the fourth, Sisay passed to strike partner Fawcett 30 yards from goal, as Fawcett ran in and saw his deflected effort trickle past the helpless Jones.

Seconds later Fawcett, with two defenders on his back, passed to the open Sisay, who managed to bounce his effort underneath Jones to end up in the net.

The final goal came just before the 90th minute, when Kurtis Rees sublimely flicked the ball behind himself, while nut-megging the defender to find substitute Danny Williams, who ran around Jones and slotted home into an empty net.

The win, along with Connah’s Quay Nomads' 18-point deduction, saw the Bluebirds climb into eighth position, only three points behind Cardiff Metropolitan, and eight points ahead of the bottom two.

The victory was by far County’s biggest of the season, and their biggest top-flight win since another 6-1 win against Airbus UK Broughton in 2004-05.

Next up for the rejuvenated Bluebirds is a trip to Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday night, with the next home game on Saturday, March 26, when Connah’s Quay Nomads will visit Pembrokeshire.

HAVERFORDWEST: Idzi, Richards (George 44′), Scotcher, Patten, D. Rees (C), Wilson (A. Jones 84′), Shephard, K. Rees, Fawcett, Davies (Williams 75′), Touray Sisay (Hughes 84′). Substitutes not used: Z. Jones, Worley, Humphreys

CEFN DRUIDS: Jones (C), Buckley, Mooney, Thomas, Flint (Edge 74′), Antonio, Thain (Hanley 74′), Lambert, Garratt, Torres, Evans. Substitutes not used: R. Williams, M. Williams Smith

Yellow cards: Flint 38′

Attendance: 273.