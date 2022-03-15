A Pembrokeshire school has been removed from the national list of schools ‘requiring significant improvement,’ after inspectors were impressed with recent advances made by staff and pupils.

Inspectors decided that Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School had made sufficient progress towards recommendations made at the last inspection, and therefore should be removed from the list.

The Estyn Report found that there had been significant improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, pastoral care, and pupils’ behaviour since the last core inspection.

Inspectors also noted during the inspection, that:

The school has introduced strategies which have impacted positively on pupils’ behaviour, attitudes to learning and attendance.

There has been a secure improvement in the quality of teaching and assessment. This has had a positive impact on pupils' academic standards and on their well-being.

There have been notable improvements in the effectiveness and accountability of leaders at all levels.

Headteacher of the school, Fiona Kite, said: “The Governing Body of Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School and I are delighted to share the outcome of the school's recent monitoring Estyn visit in January.

“Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School is very proud of both our staff and our pupils and the achievements that we have made together since the 2018 core inspection.

“We would also like to thank many of our parents and carers and the wider community for their ongoing support.”

Steven Richards-Downes, Pembrokeshire County Council director for education, said it was pleasing to see the school making good progress.

“This report is testament to the hard work of the school’s staff, leadership team and governors, since the core inspection in 2018,” said Mr Richards-Downes.

“The entire school is to be congratulated for continuing to focus on their inspection recommendations - especially through an extremely challenging last two years.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning at Pembrokeshire County Council, added: “My congratulations to the school team on achieving this successful Estyn outcome.

“I am confident Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School can now build on this platform and continue to improve outcomes for all learners.”