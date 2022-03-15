Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school benefited from a visit last week from the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom project, which ran sessions with the pupils and discussed the benefits to the county.
Pupils at Redhill Prep School had representatives from the project visit them, exploring with them what a decarbonised hydrogen and renewable energy-based Smart Local Energy System could look like for the Milford Haven Waterway.
Pupils in the Foundation Phase and Years Three to Six saw one of the two Riversimple RASA hydrogen fuel cell electric cars from the hydrogen transport section of the project.
Redhill Preparatory School deputy head, Vicky Brown, said: “It was absolutely super, thank you. The children and staff really enjoyed learning about the cars!”
