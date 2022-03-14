PEMBROKE celebrated their first league win of the season in Division One West as they battled their way back from 14-0 down to notch 26-14 bonus point win at Llanelli Wanderers.
Home tries from winger Jacob Williams and centre Rhydian Morgan, both converted by full back Lewis Jones, had put the home side in charge.
But two tries from outside half Lewys Gibby, and a conversion by full back Tom Harding-Jones brought Pembroke back to within two points.
In the second half, Gibby claimed his third try and Tom Harding-Jones also went over, with Lewis Davies slotting two more conversions.
Whitland slipped to their third defeat of the season as they went down 34-28 at Gorseinon, despite tries from Dan Bennett, Callum Evans and Harry Fuller with a brace. Nico Setaro slotted all four conversions.
Tries from Sean Haycock, Alun Evans, with a brace, and Jamie Evans secured a bonus point win for the hosts, with Jack Gronow crucially providing all four conversions and two penalties.
Results: Division One West: Gorseinon 34 Whitland 28; Llanelli Wanderers 14 Pembroke 26; Yr Hendy 6 Felinfoel 3.
Division Two West: Burry Port 24 Carmarthen Athletic 15; Kidwelly 62 Tenby United 5; Milford Haven 5 Pontarddulais 15; Nantgaredig 17 Mumbles 17; Pontyberem 22 Loughor 7; Tycroes P Fishguard P.
Division Three West A: Aberaeron 6 Cardigan 6; Llangwm 12 Pembroke Dock Quins 36; Neyland 15 Llanybydder 11; Tregaron 0 Haverfordwest 24.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.