Hywel Dda University Health Board will be hosting a virtual event later this month for members of the public to attend.
The online meeting will take place at 9.30am on the morning of Thursday, March 31, via Microsoft Teams instead of face-to-face, due to current advice and guidance in relation to Covid-19.
A spokesperson from the health board said: “Hywel Dda University Health Board is committed to openness and transparency, and conducts as much of its business as possible in a session that members of the public are normally welcome to attend and observe.”
The meeting will be accessible via the health board’s website on the day of the meeting.
