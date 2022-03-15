THE story of soldiers and their struggles to come to terms with their own conflicts is the latest offer from the Vision Theatre Company.

Our Boys, written by Jonathan Lewis, is the story of five soldiers, among them veterans of the Falklands War and the Hyde Park bombing, convalescing in a military hospital, with pornography, bragging one-upmanship and cynical humour as their only means of mental escape.

Tensions arise when an officer is billeted with them, and a bitter, savage war of words, only just disguised as humour, is waged against him.

After an hilarious birthday party, the six find themselves facing charges of misconduct - and then the fighting really starts.

A bucket collection will be held at the end of each performance to support the humanitarian work being carried out in the Ukraine.

Students in Ukraine barricading windows with books

Vision Arts has established links with a performing arts centre in Kyiv, Ukraine to offer its support and this is where the donations will be sent.

The ProEnglish Drama School, in Kyiv has transformed the space in its Theatre Hub into a bomb shelter to host local elderly people, families with kids and even their cats - and today students spent their time barricading the windows with English textbooks.

Drew Baker, creative director of Vision Arts said: “All of us at Vision Arts are particularly concerned about our Ukranian counterparts and we pledge to do whatever we can to support them through this terrible time.

"The spirit of the students and staff at the ProEnglish Drama School is simply inspiring - and demonstrates just how resilient this industry is - and how it rolls up its sleeves to offer support to its local communities, regardless of what is going on in the background."

If you would like to contribute you can do so here: https://patreon.com/proenglish_theatre

You can watch Our Boys at Vision Arts, Cartlett, Haverfordwest on March 24, 25 and 26 at 7.30pm. Check out www.visionartswales.com for tickets.