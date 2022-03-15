The Welsh Government has revealed its largest ever flood protection programme, which will see £214million spent on flood protection across a three-year period.
Climate Change Minister Julie James revealed the programme during a visit to Aberavon, where a £3million project has strengthened the seafront and protected nearby homes from storms and floods.
Last year, more than 950 homes and businesses were supported through work to reduce flooding and coastal erosion – with a further 3,600 benefitting from enhancements to existing defences.
Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “As the latest IPCC report shows, climate change is happening now and already impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions across the world.
“As well as reducing our emissions, we all need to work together to adapt to a changing climate in the years ahead.
“Just last month, three successive major storms swept across Wales impacting many communities – investment in protection has never been so important.
“I am therefore pleased to announce our largest ever flood programme totalling over £71 million next year and £214m over the next three years.
“This will be used to deliver major flood schemes, identify local needs and develop future projects. Our funding will also help improved forward planning – we look forward to working with Risk Management Authorities to accelerate delivery and support for the people of Wales.”
