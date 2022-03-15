Two Dyfed-Powys Police officers gave a talk to children in Pembrokeshire, informing them on the dangers of stranger danger and anti-social behaviour.

Police community support officers Lyndon and Adam from Milford Haven Police attended and gave a talk to Milford Haven Beaver Scouts last week.

The two PCSOs spoke to the young people in the Scouts hut about consequences of anti-social behaviour, and how to keep safe from stranger danger.

The PCSOs also allowed the children to have a look around the police car they arrived in, which the Beaver Scouts thoroughly enjoyed.