An absolutely stunning photo was taken earlier this week, which showed the Northern Lights visible from Pembrokeshire.
The phenomenon, known as Aurora Borealis, was seen by warden at Skomer Island, Leighton Newman, who spotted the lights from the county on the evening of Sunday, March 13.
The lights were spotted above fellow Pembrokeshire island, Ramsey Island, in the north of the county.
It is commonly known that the best time to see the Northern Lights from the UK is between late September and early March.
