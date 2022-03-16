This stunning photo was taken earlier in the week, which showed the Northern Lights visible from Pembrokeshire.

The phenomenon, known as Aurora Borealis, was seen by the warden at Skomer Island, Leighton Newman, who spotted the lights on the evening of Sunday, March 13.

They were seen above fellow Pembrokeshire island, Ramsey Island, in the north of the county.

The best time to see the Northern Lights from the UK is between late September and early March.

According to the Met Office, a coronal mass ejection (CME) arrived at Earth on Sunday, March 13.

As the aurora borealis is mostly seen in high-latitude regions (around the Arctic and Antarctic), a glimpse in the UK is rare for stargazers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) forecast gave an 80% chance that Earth would experience a major storm on Monday, March 14.

Within its prediction, there was a 20% chance that the UK will be affected by the storm.

What causes the Northern Lights?

According to the Met Office, the lights occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from "collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere".

"Solar winds are charged particles that stream away from the Sun at speeds of around 1 million miles per hour," the Met Office says.

"When the magnetic polarity of the solar wind is opposite to the Earth's magnetic field, the two magnetic fields combine allowing these energetic particles to flow into the Earth's magnetic north and south poles.

"Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic pole.

"The arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the Sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes. It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK."

The Met Office says that the different colours that can be seen are due to the different gas molecules, and where they are in the atmosphere.

Oxygen gives off green light when it is hit 60 miles above the Earth, while all-red auroras are produced at 100 to 200 miles rare.

Nitrogen causes the sky to glow blue yet when higher in the atmosphere the glow has a purple hue.

