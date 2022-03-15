WORK has restarted on the building of the first new Council houses in Pembrokeshire for more than 25 years.

Work on the Cranham Park development in Johnston had been on hold since the original contractor went into administration.

Pembrokeshire County Council has since appointed WB Griffiths to take over the work to complete the 33 homes on the site of the former primary school.

WB Griffiths staff have been on site for around three weeks, setting up, tidying the site and recommencing building works.

Neil Griffiths, director of WB Griffiths said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship working with Pembrokeshire County Council, supporting local contractors and local supply chains to deliver the first Council housing development in a generation.”

Cllr Michelle Bateman, council cabinet member for housing, said: “I am very pleased to see the recommencement of works on site.

“This is an important housing project for the Council and I look forward to seeing the homes completed towards the end of the year.”

In the next few months, the council will be engaging with the community to gather residents’ views in order to develop a local lettings policy and this will be used to allocate the first lettings at Cranham Park.

Anyone who is interested in the Cranham Park properties or any of the new builds in the council’s development programme should complete a housing application form to join the housing register.

Please email housing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 764551 for an application form.

If applicants are already on the housing register, they don’t need to do anything else at this stage.

When the properties are nearing completion, they will appear on the weekly Choice Homes advert and will be allocated in line with the local lettings policy.

If you have any queries please contact the Housing Customer Liaison Team via email on housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.