Three schools in Pembrokeshire are partially closed today (Tuesday, March 15) with staff shortages given as the reason, as some pupils are asked to participate in online learning.
Henry Tudor School is one of the schools closed today, with most Year Nine learners asked to learn from home via Google classroom.
A statement from the council said: "Henry Tudor School will be partially closed today (15/03/2022) due to staff shortages.
"Most Year 9 pupils are asked to learn from home via Google classroom on 15 March.
"Year 9 pupils who take military prep, outdoor education should report to the CLC at 9am.
"Engineering option at Pembrokeshire College for Year 9 is unaffected and pupils should attend as usual."
Furthermore, Mary Immaculate School in Haverfordwest is partially closed due to staff shortages, as Year Five learners are studying from home today via online classrooms.
Spittal Church in Wales VC School is also closed, with distance learning being provided while the building is closed to pupils.
"Due to staff shortages school is closed to pupils in Dosbarth Poppit Sands and distance learning will be provided," confirmed a statement.
