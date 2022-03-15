A woman from Pembrokeshire is celebrating her car’s birthday today (Tuesday, March 15), as her vintage vehicle has reached the stunning age of 88.

Pamela Hunt has owned ‘Miss Daisy,’ an Austin 7 AJ Tourer, for 50 years, and has taken her from Land’s End to John O’Groats on several occasions, and has even taken her to Europe, seeing northern France as well as sunny Spain.

Pamela is a retired filmmaker who has had an interest in vintage cars since she was six years old, even writing two books about Miss Daisy’s adventures.

She spotted a wrecked Miss Daisy in 1972, and managed to get her to pass her MOT in May 1978.

Pamela, while working at the BBC, managed to get Miss Daisy seen on TV on several occasions, including on Pebble Mill at One and A Couple of Cranks.

Pamela retired to Pembrokeshire in 2006 and joined the Pembrokeshire Vintage Car Club, with her car 12 years her senior as her pride and joy. She currently resides in Llangwm.

Since her restoration, Miss Daily has completed just over 17,000 miles, travelling between Pembroke Dock, Normandy, Llandudno and Dublin.

Just over a decade ago, on request of the Bishop of St Davids, Pamela and Miss Daisy completed a pilgrim route to Santiago De Compostella over several weeks, delivering a letter from the bishop to the cathedral.

Since then, Miss Daisy has completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats run as part of a 90th anniversary celebration of the Austin 7.

Many people from south and west Wales took part in the trip, and while Miss Daisy finished the trip unscathed, there were 40 other Austin 7’s which didn’t make it back, with one member breaking his crankshaft.

In all the years of owning her car, Pamela has only ever had one problem, when Miss Daisy’s dynamo had packed up on a trip to Normandy.

Sadly, Pamela has given up driving now after a mini stroke last year, but several friends have come forward and have driven Miss Daisy on her behalf.