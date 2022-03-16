A Pembrokeshire group of soroptimists is grateful to the community spirit and generosity of people in Neyland, who came forward to help replace a tree planted to celebrate a 100th anniversary.
Members of Soroptimist International of Milford Haven have thanked the people of Neyland for the replacement tree, which was planted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of soropotimism worldwide.
Clubs across the world have been planting trees to commemorate this centenary, including the Milford Haven group, which had its original commemorative tree dug up and stolen after only several weeks.
Soroptimist International of Milford Haven is now working on the easing of Covid-19 measures, hosting a fun charity quiz on March 22 at the Royal British Legion Club in Milford Haven.
There will be an entry fee of £2 per person, with a £25 prize to the winning team, with proceeds being donated to charities including Pembrokeshire Bowling for the Disabled Club.
For more information, visit sigbi.org/milford-haven
