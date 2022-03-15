A Pembrokeshire pair arrested as part of a UK-wide drug trafficking and organised crime investigation yesterday, Monday, March 14, remain in police custody and the sleepy street which so much police action remains quiet this morning.

Following a ‘protracted’ investigation into drug trafficking and an organised crime group, a man and a woman were arrested in the Fishguard area yesterday morning on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs.

Officers carried out four drugs raids yesterday, three in Pembrokeshire and one in Dorset.

As a result a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in the ‘Fishguard area’ were arrested.

There was a high police presence in the Stop and Call area of Goodwick yesterday with police dogs and officers, however police have not confirmed if a warrant was executed at an address there.

This morning all was quiet on the street that saw so much police activity yesterday.

In the Dorset area where a 42-year-old man was arrested.

All three were arrested on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs. A police spokesperson said that the Pembrokeshire pair remain in police custody this morning.

A police spokesperson said yesterday: “Dyfed-Powys Police has executed four search warrants this morning, Monday, March 14, 2022, in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas, connected to a drug trafficking investigation.

“The warrants were the culmination of a protracted investigation by the force’s Serious Organised Crime Team into an organised crime group.

“Three warrants were executed in the Fishguard area where one male, aged 48, and one female, aged 32, were arrested.

“One warrant was executed in the Dorset area where one male, aged 42, was arrested.

“All three were arrested on suspicion of trafficking Class A controlled drugs and currently remain in police custody.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the Goodwick area as investigations continue.”