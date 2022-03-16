Bookings are now open to land on one of Pembrokeshire’s islands, which is set to start welcoming visitors again early into next month.
As the sun starts making itself more known to Pembrokeshire as we head towards the summer months, wildlife is soon set to flock to the county and its islands.
Skomer Island is well known for its puffins, as well as being no stranger to dolphins, harbour porpoises, Atlantic grey seals, razorbills, gannets and the unique Skomer vole.
A 15-minute boat ride from the mainland will take visitors to explore some of the most incredible wildlife available to see in Britain.
The island opens again for visitors on April 1, with bookings available now. In order to book a place, visit https://www.pembrokeshire-islands.co.uk/boat-trips/land-on-skomer/
